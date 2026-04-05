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Virat Kohli opens up on intense RCB vs CSK fan rivalry in Bengaluru, says, It creates a unique...

Virat Kohli opens up on intense RCB vs CSK fan rivalry in Bengaluru, says, ‘It creates a unique…’

Virat Kohli reflects on the thrilling RCB vs CSK clash in Bengaluru, highlighting how CSK fans travel in huge numbers and create a unique stadium atmosphere.

Virat Kohli opens up on intense RCB vs CSK fan rivalry in Bengaluru (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Defending Champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Chennai Super Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Former skipper Virat Kohli opened up on the intense RCB vs CSK fan rivalry and said that some of the team’s most thrilling encounters happen at home against southern rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Speaking on JioStar, during IPL 2025, RCB star better Virat Kohli reflected on why CSK vs RCB matches in Bengaluru are so electrifying, noting that CSK fans travel in large numbers to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, often occupying entire sections of the venue.

“One team we’ve historically had the most intense games against, I feel, is CSK in Bengaluru, because when we play CSK, a lot of Chennai fans turn up here as well. At their stadium, there are just CSK fans everywhere. In Bengaluru, people are welcoming like, ‘Come and see the game.’ But in Chennai, it’s all yellow, it’s like, ‘we won’t let you in.’ And our fans don’t travel there as much. CSK fans, on the other hand, travel in huge numbers. They buy tickets very early and often end up occupying an entire section of the stadium. That creates a unique atmosphere in CSK vs RCB games, with the tension and banter between fans over who is louder. And, of course, the game itself becomes very intense and competitive. That environment, I would say, is the most exciting.”

Virat Kohli on intense RCB vs CSK rivalry, watch video here…

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Chennai Super Kings are ahead in the rivalry with 21 wins and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have 13 wins. However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have triumphed in each of the last three encounters between the two teams.

However, CSK have had a disappointing start to the season, with two consecutive loss – Rajasthan Royal won the season opener by 8-wickets, followed by a 5-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings. The camp has also been affected by injuries, with star player MS Dhoni unavailable for the first two weeks, while big hitter Dewald Brevis is sidelined for a couple of matches due to a side strain sustained during a training session.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) predicted playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry

Impact Player: Rahul Chahar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) predicted playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mangesh Yadav, Jacob Duffy

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

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