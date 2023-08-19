Home

Virat Kohli Or Babar Azam? CSK Pacer Crowns Pakistan Captain As Current No.1 Batter

Babar Azam is currently the top run-getter in the ongoing Lanka Premier League with 261 runs from eight including a century.

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana has picked Pakistan’s Babar Azam as the No.1 batter over India’s Virat Kohli, once again spicing the debate as to who is the better among the two. Incidentally, Babar is Pathirana’s teammate at Colombo Strikers in the ongoing Lanka Premier League.

Pathirana has also seen Kohli from close quarters during the Indian Premier League earlier in the year when Chennai Super Kings played against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The young Lankan played a crucial role for CSK in their IPL 2023 title triumph taking 21 wickets in 14 games.

“At this moment, Babar Azam is the number one batsman in the world. I got three more players – Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed – it’s a pleasure to have the chance to play with them,” Pathirana told a Pakistan journalist.

Pakistan captain Babar is currently the only cricketer in the top five positions across formats. The 28-year-old is the No.1 ODI batter, No.3 and No.4 in T20Is and Tests respectively, and has been scoring on a consistent basis for the Men in Green for the past few years.

With 12 wickets in eight matches for Colombo Strikers in LPL 2023, Pathirana is currently sitting fourth in the bowling charts for most wickets. He also stated that he getting to learn many things from the overseas stars in the team.

As many as four Pakistan playing are there at Colombo Strikers and they include Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Mohammad Nawaz.

At this moment, Babar Azam is the No. 1 batter in the world: Matheesha Pathirana#BabarAzam #BabarAzam #LPL2023

pic.twitter.com/Y8nuKRY6ww — Shaharyar Ejaz (@SharyOfficial) August 16, 2023

“If I go and ask any question from Babar or Naseem, they will teach me and they will tell what I need to do. This is a good chance for youngsters like us in Sri Lanka,” added Pathirana. With just three wins from eight games, Colombo Strikers are currently at the bottom of the LPL 2023 points table.

