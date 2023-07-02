Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Or Babar Azam? Shoaib Akhtar Makes Stunning Comment While Picking Favourite

Virat Kohli Or Babar Azam? Shoaib Akhtar Makes Stunning Comment While Picking Favourite

Both Virat Kohli and Babar Azam have been the pillar for their respective countries in international cricket.

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam has been one of the most talked about topics in recent times. While both are greats at their own spaces, different cricketers have their own explanation on the topic, making it a trend on social media.

Recently, legendary Harbhajan Singh asked the same question to former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar. Not taking a diplomatic route, the iconic pacer termed Kohli ‘greatest’ and described Babar as ‘upcoming greatest batter’.

You may like to read

Despite being arch-rivals on cricket field, both Harbhajan and Akhtar share a great camaraderie off the field. In a video, where both can be seen holidaying in Qatar, Harbhajan caught up with Akhtar in a chat under the sky where they discussed several things.

“Virat Kohli is the greatest, and Babar Azam is in the making to be the greatest batsman ever. He is trying to get better in T20s. People are behind him for no reason,” Akhtar said in response to Harbhajan’s question.

The former Indian off-spinner too echoed his friend. “Virat Kohli has established himself as a great, while Babar still has a lot to do. He will reach there someday, as he is a wonderful player. He is very good in Test cricket, but maybe T20 doesn’t suit him a lot,” he said.

Statistically, Babar has make a lot of ground to come near to what Kohli has achieved in his career so far. Kohli has 25385 runs across formats in international cricket with 75 centuries to his name. On the other hand, Babar’s international runs tally to 12270 with 30 tons.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.