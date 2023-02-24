Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Or Babar Azam – South Africa Batter David Miller Picks Who Has Better Cover Drive

Virat Kohli Or Babar Azam – South Africa Batter David Miller Picks Who Has Better Cover Drive

Virat Kohli recently completed 25000 runs in international cricket. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam finished as the highest run-scorer in 2022, across all formats.

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Babar Azam have always found themselves in debate in world cricket. If Kohli is regarded as among the best batters of all time and one among in the modern era, Azam is the poster boy of Pakistan cricket currently.

While a lot has been spoken about the duo’s batting, South Africa’s dashing middle-order batter David Miller chose Babar over Kohli when it comes to who has a better cover-drive. “Probably, I would go with Babar,” Miller was quoted as saying to ESPNCricinfo.

You may like to read

Miller is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League representing Multan Sultans. Babar, on the other hand, is leading Peshawar Zalmi in the same tournament. Meanwhile, Kohli recently completed 25000 runs in international cricket, during the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The 34-year-old former India skipper shattered Sachin Tendulkar’s record by achieving the milestone in 549 innings. Tendulkar had done reached the feat in 577 innings On the other hand, Babar scored 2598 runs in 44 matches in 2022, that included eight tons, 17 fifties with a highest score of 196.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.