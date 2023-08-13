Home

Virat Kohli or Babar Azam – Who Plays Cover Drive Better? Ian Bishop’s Answer Adds Fuel to Debate

Babar vs Kohli: Ian Bishop, who is part of the broadcastibg team in Florida for the T20Is against India, admitted that it is hard to pick between the two and that it would be a draw if he was to pick.

Best Cover Drive - Ian Bishop Picks Virat Kohli ( Image: Twitter)

Florida: Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are arguably the best batters in the world, if not the best and hence there is always a debate over who is better. Both the cricketers enjoy a massive fanbase and that makes the debate even more interesting. The cover drive is one shot both players are masters at and are often compared over who play the cover-drive better. Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop, who is part of the broadcastibg team in Florida for the T20Is against India, admitted that it is hard to pick between the two and that it would be a draw if he was to pick.

He said this in an interview on OneCricket.

Former West Indies pacer and commentator Ian Bishop says it’s a tie between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam when it comes to who plays the best cover drive 🔥 – via OneCricket #AsiaCup2023 #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/kMtRKE5PdD — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 13, 2023

He also went on to pick an India vs Pakistan final at the ODI World Cup 2023 over a prospect of an England vs Australia at the summit clash.

Bishop also went on to pick Kohli as the highest run-getter at the ODI WC in India later in the year.

He would now be a part of the Asia Cup squad and would join the camp ahead of the tournament. He would be the key to India’s fortunes this season.

In the ODI series in the Carribbean, Kohli didn’t bat in the first match while was rested in the next two. Kohli wasn’t named in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies and is also not a part of the Ireland series as well that starts on August 18.

Kohli’s future assignments are the Asia Cup, ODI series against Australia and the ICC World Cup at home. Meanwhile, Kohli and Babar will face each other on September 2 in an Asia Cup game in Kandy.

They might also compete in the Super 4 stage based on how they go in the first round. Additionally, the fierce rivalry will also resume in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on October 14 in Ahmedabad. So, a lot to look forward to, fans would be hoping Kohli comes good.

