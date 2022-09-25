Meanwhile, India won the toss and opted to bowl. Aaron Finch and Cameron Green got them off to a flyer on Sunday in Hyderabad in the third and final T20I. But India struck back. Axar Patel continued his good form as he send the Australian skipper packing. Just after that, Green perished for a breathtaking 52 off 21 balls. And then came Maxwell hoping to rebuild with Steve Smith. Unfortunately, his knock did not last long as he was run out by Dinesh Karthik.
Eventually, Australia managed to score 186 for seven in 20 overs. They have the score on the board, can they defend it? India will look for a good start at the top.