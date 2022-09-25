Hyderabad: Virat Kohli prides himself on his fitness. He is one of the fittest cricketers in the business and that helps in a limited overs game. Even if you can save 5-10 runs in the field that could eventually make all the difference. During the third and final T20I versus Australia in Hyderabad – Kohli, who is a Cristiano Ronaldo fan – saved the ball from going over the ropes with his foot. Surely, it would have made the Portuguese superstar proud. The incident took place in the 18th over when Tim David hit a yorker towards deep mid-wicket. Kohli ran quickly towards the ball and saved it from being a boundary. He saved two runs in the process.Also Read - LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I, Cricket Score: Kohli-Suryakumar Strong in Run-Chase For India

