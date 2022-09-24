Nagpur: The last time Virat Kohli opened, he hit a century. Since there has been a lot of talk and suggestions pouring in that Kohli should open with Rohit Sharma instead of KL Rahul. Amid all this, former India coach Ravi Shastri has reacted. Shastri, who has seen the cricketers from close quarters, reckoned Rahul should be backed to open with Rohit. He also added that Kohli can be considered in case there is a crisis or an injury.Also Read - Dinesh Karthik Heaps MASSIVE Praise For Captain Rohit Sharma After Ind Beat Aus in 2nd T20I at Nagpur

"I wouldn't want that. I would want Rahul and Rohit. Only if there is an emergency or there is an injury then it is fine otherwise I feel that you need that depth in the lower middle order and the experience, especially in the Australian conditions whereas a fast bowler you cab get wickets in the middle overs. There is enough bounce there and you can be aggressive and you can try and hustle out batters in those middle overs. So you know the experience of Kohli out there will be very important," he said.

"And Rahul is batting beautifully at the top. Why cloud his imagination? Why confuse him? Why sow a seed in his mind that he might not be opening? You don't want that. You don't want that guy to have clarity of thought absolutely clear in his mindset that he is going to open and he is going to score and score big," he added.

With a six-wicket win at Nagpur, India has kept the series alive and the decider will take place at Hyderabad on Sunday.