Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Or MS Dhoni? RCB All-Rounder Ellyse Perry Picks Her Opening Batting Partner

Virat Kohli Or MS Dhoni? RCB All-Rounder Ellyse Perry Picks Her Opening Batting Partner

Ellyse Perry is currently a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Women's Premier League.

Virat Kohli, Ellyse Perry, MS Dhoni. (Image: Twitter)

RCB WPL 2023 News: Australian star all-rounder Ellyse Perry decided against opening the batting with either Virat Kohli or Mahendra Singh Dhoni but stated she would rather send both the former India captains open the batting and watch them play.

Perry, who is currently a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL), was asked the question during the team’s photoshoot, the video of which is uploaded on the franchise’s social media handles.

You may like to read

The interviewer asked Perry, “Who would you pick as opening partner, Kohli or Dhoni?” In reply, the 32-year-old said, “I will pick both of them to open together so I can watch from outside.”

As far as WPL is concerned, RCB languish at the bottom half of the table. The Smriti Mandhana-led side lost both theor opening two matches against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Perry, meanwhile, didn’t had a good outing so far scoring 31 nd 13 in both the games. She hadn’t taken any wickets in WPL so far.

Meanwhile, both Kohli and Dhoni will be seen representing RCB and Chennai Super Kings respectively in IPL 2023. Dhoni will be leading CSK.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.