Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma? West Indies All-Rounder Kyle Mayers Picks Favourite Batter

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the most feared batters of the world and have 81 hundreds between them in white ball cricket.

Rohit Sharma, Kyle Mayers and Virat Kohli. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: If you ask any cricketer to choose between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, they would be spoilt for choices. But for West Indies opener Kyle Mayers, the all-rounder was quick and wasted no time in naming the former India captain.

“I think Kohli,” said Mayers in a video uploaded by FanCode ahead of India’s second T20I against West Indies. “Any bowler would want to dismiss Kohli, the best player across all three formats,” added Mayers, who is also a handy medium pacer.

Both Rohit and Kohli are one of the top batters at the moment. While Kohli has been brilliant with the bat since his return to form last year, the Indian captain is currently struggling with the bat. In the ongoing Caribbean tour, both Rohit and Kohli scored a ton each in Tests.

However, in the three-match ODI series, Kohli didn’t bat at all despite it being the 50-over World Cup year. While he chose to not come out to bat in the first game, in the remaining matches, Kohli did not play.

The story was kind of similar for Rohit too in the ODIs. He came to bat at No.7 in the first game before making himslef unavailable in the next two. According to the Indian thinktank, rohit-Kohli’s sacrifice was for the youngsters in the team so that they get some game time.

Interestingly, both Rohit and Kohli haven’t played a single T20I after India’s semifinal ouster against England in the T20 World Cup last year in Australia. Hardik Pandya is leading India in the shortest format with the all-rounder likely to lead in the 2024 T20 World Cup too.

Meanwhile, both the modern-day greats would be looking to get as many runs as possible in the upcoming Asia Cup that will be dress rehearsal for all the Asian teams going into to the World Cup a month after happening in India.

India haven’t won an ICC World Cup for the past 12 years and the two-time champions would like to end the drought at home. Incidentally, the last three ODI World Cups were won by the host nations and if we are to by the trend, then it is likely India’s this time.

As far as the ongoing T20I series is concerned, India are trailing 0-1 after losing the first game by a narrow four-run margin. The Hardik Pandya-led side would likel to make it level when both India and West Indies meet in the secone game on Sunday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

