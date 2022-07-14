London: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are arguably the best white-ball batters of the era. There have always been comparisons between the two modern-day greats. Pakistan star Imam-ul-Haq is the latest to weigh in this debate. While Kohli has got more runs in white-ball cricket and his average is better than Rohit, yet Imam reckoned the current India captain has more talent with the bat compared to Kohli.Also Read - IND T20I Squad WI Tour: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah to be Rested; KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav Comeback Likely

"I feel that the talent Rohit Sharma has, Virat Kohli does not. I have seen them both play but the way Rohit plays, it feels as if he is batting in replay. He has plenty of time. The first time I realised the true meaning of timing because I mostly field at point and I get to know. Virat Kohli has batted in front of me, so has Rohit Sharma but Rohit has been gifted a lot of time by God. He is one player who can change the game in seconds. When he is set, he can hit at will," Imam said on SAMAA News.

Meanwhile, both Rohit and Kohli are in the UK for the white-ball leg against England. While Rohit hit a brilliant fifty in the opening ODI, Kohli had to sit out due to a groin injury. Reports suggest that Kohli could miss the remainder of the tour as BCCI does not want him to aggravate the injury.

India have a 1-0 lead against England after a convincing 10-wicket win at the Oval. At Lord’s on Thursday, Rohit and Co. would like to seal the series.