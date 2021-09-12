London: Amid reports that BCCI is unhappy with Virat Kohli leading the team after the loss in the WTC final and may prefer Rohit Sharma as the skipper in the future, ex-Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt reacted to it and reckoned there is ‘dirty game’ going on against the Indian captain and also questioned the timing of it.Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Lashes Out at British Media For Targeting Indian Team Regarding Cancellation of Fifth Test

Do you see the timing of this news? I don't have a problem with what the board thinks, it's about their own evaluation of who can take their cricket forward… but is this the time to discuss these things? Now there's talk of Virat Kohli's captaincy being on the danger line. He's recently played a series in England, led his team really well, he was being criticized for his team selections but he's constantly backing his team and in turn the team is responding to him and playing good cricket… the team is at the top in every format and the World Cup is right up front, so such news surfacing in the media is nothing but a dirty game," he said on his YouTube channel.

Butt also went on to hail Rohit Sharma for his leadership skills in the white-ball cricket and reckoned that he may just be better than Kohli in the format. The ex-Pakistan opener also said that this is not the time to speak about these things with the T20 World Cup round the corner.

“I have said this before, Rohit Sharma is a very good captain, very successful, but this is not the time to talk about these things… Trophies matter, I agree but see the percentage of the games he has won and how successful he has been around the world. I think this is not the time and the guy has done a lot of good to Indian cricket. This news resurfacing is nothing but bad intent which shouldn’t happen,” he added.