Mumbai: Virat Kohli dropped a bombshell on Saturday by announcing his resignation as India's Test skipper. Following that, reactions from all quarters have been pouring in. While most are lauding Kohli for his achievements as the Test captain and wishing him the very best for the future; Indian politician Sanjay Jha, who is an avid sports follower, drew parallels of Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. He rated Kohli higher than Tendulkar – who he is a fan of – as the former has won series overseas and is a great chaser.

His tweet read: "As India's most successful captain across all formats, series wins abroad, great in crucial run-chases , exceptional fielder, and a fantastic batsman, I rate Virat Kohli above my favorite Sachin Tendulkar as the greatest Indian cricketer India has produced."

This did not go down well with the fans and here is how they reacted:

😂😂😂😂 you poor soul & brain.. did virat face Wasim, Waqar, Imran, Shoaib, McGrath, Brett Lee, Donald, Pollock, Kallis, Ambrose , Walsh, Warne, Muralitharan, Vaas, Hadlee at any time in his career?? 1/n — अभय (@RAMbhaktAJ) January 16, 2022

You can’t compare different eras ! Sachin also had 150+ ODI wickets , more 5fers than legendary Shane Warne.

Kohli is great no doubt , but you can’t compare him to Sachin. — Abhik (@Abhik07997450) January 16, 2022

No sir… Yeh baat kuchh hazam nhi hui.

Sachin is great not only because of his cricketing skill.. infact off the field humbleness and behaviour matters the most. Sachin se waise bhi dil ka rishta hai!! — Desi Pumpkin (@Naveen01P) January 16, 2022

Kohli will go down as the most successful Test captain ever for India, having won 40 out of 68 Test matches that he captained, leaving behind MS Dhoni, who won 27 out of 60 matches, and Sourav Ganguly, who won 21 out of 49 matches that he captained.