Home

Sports

Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar? Shubman Gill Answers After Ind-NZ 3rd ODI at Indore

Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar? Shubman Gill Answers After Ind-NZ 3rd ODI at Indore

Ind vs NZ: Gill came up with an honest response where he picked Kohli because he had grown up watching him play.

Asked To Choose Between Virat Kohli And Sachin Tendulkar, Shubman Gill Names This Superstar

Indore: Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are arguably the best to have played the game. Time and again, there have been comparisons made between the two. Tendulkar has called it a day, while Kohli continues to pile agony for the bowlers. India opener Shubman Gill was recently put in a spot at the Holkar stadium in Indore on Tuesday when he was asked to pick between Tendulkar and Kohli. Gill came up with an honest response where he picked Kohli because he had grown up watching him play.

“I think Virat Bhai because…Sachin sir is the reason why I started playing cricket because my dad was his huge fan. When he retired, I was too young to understand cricket. By the time I started to understand cricket a little more, I would say Virat bhai because I have learnt a lot from him as a batter,” he said in a video interview that was aired on Star Sports.

Meanwhile, India beat New Zealand by 90 runs in the final ODI at Indore where Gill chipped in with a century. With the clean sweep over NZ, India moved to the top of the ODI rankings. Earlier, fantastic centuries by Gill (112 off 78) and Rohit Sharma (101 off 85), followed by the impressive outing of bowlers (Shardul Thakur (3-45) and Kuldeep Yadav (3-62) powered India despite a fighting century from Devon Conway.

The Indian side would now take on New Zealand in a T20I series where a lot of the senior cricketers would be on a break ahead of the Australia Tests.