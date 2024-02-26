Home

Virat Kohli Or Sachin Tendulkar – Whom Imran Khan Rated Higher? Indian Diplomat Ajay Bisaria Reveals

Ajay Bisaria served as Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan from 2017 to 2019. Post that, he served as Indian High Commissioner to Canada from 2020 to 2022.

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan had once rated Virat Kohli higher than legendary Sachin Tendulkar, recalled Ajay Bisaria, ex-Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan. Bisaria who served in Pakistan from 2017 to 2019, was expelled by the Government of Pakistan after the abrogation of Art 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Imran is currently in jail after being sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for corruption.

One of the cricketing stalwarts in the country, Pakistan won the World Cup in 1992 under Imran’s captaincy. It was during the same time, Sachin also bloomed in international cricket. By the end of his career, Sachin left cricket with close to 35000 international runs and also the only cricketer in the planet to score 100 centuries.

According to Bisaria, Imran rated Kohli highly because of his ability to turn losing matches into winning ones. “During one of the Iftar parties he had hosted, Imran Khan told me that he thought Virat Kohli was clearly the best cricketer in the world and he would rate him much higher than Tendulkar,” Bisaria was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

“Because, he said, Kohli turned losing matches into winning ones, and that is not what often happened in the case of Tendulkar. Even Dhoni has a huge following in Pakistan,” he added. Bisaria also explained why Kohli have huge fan following in Pakistan, just like the case of Imran in India.

“Because cricket is a subcontinental religion and everything else falls before that,” he said.

