The Indian cricketers will be wearing traditional attire to attend an event organized by the Delhi and District Cricket Association to unveil a stand of Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after Indian captain Virat Kohli’s name. The DDCA have asked the players to don traditional clothes for the event which will also see the Kotla stadium being renamed after Arun Jaitley.

According to an IANS report, a senior board functionary confirmed that Kohli & boys have been asked to attend the twin event in traditional dress. The DDCA event will be held at the Weightlifting Auditorium of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, on September 12.

“The boys have been sent a mail asking them to wear traditional clothes. They will be present when DDCA unveils the stand in Kohli’s name as also the stadium is named after former DDCA president and BCCI Vice President Jaitley. The boys are assembling in the capital on Thursday before heading to Dharamsala on Friday,” the functionary was quoted as saying in the IANS report.

Accordingly, the players will travel to Dharamshala after attending the event to take part in the inaugural Twenty-20 International against South Africa on 15th. The three-match T20I series, the other two games of which will be played in Mohali on September 18 and in Bengaluru on 22, will mark the begining of South Africa’s tour of India.

The Proteas have already arrived in India and would be taking the field for the first time after their dismal outing in the World Cup in England, earlier this year. The team would be hoping to have a fresh start to their approach under a new leader in the shortest format in the form of wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock who replaced Faf du Plessis.

Their star pacer Kagiso Rabada let his excitement known to his fans after reaching India. Taking to his official Twitter account Rabada, who plays for Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League, wrote, “Excited to be back in India and looking forward to playing cricket again.”

Excited to be back in India and looking forward to playing cricket again 🇿🇦🇮🇳 — Kagiso Rabada (@KagisoRabada25) September 7, 2019

The Indians, after a successful tour fo West Indies, would be hoping to start the long home season with wins. The senior pace-trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been rested, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya is back in the squad after he was rested for the West Indies tour.

The T20I series will be followed by a three-match Test series, which will see South Africa begining their quest in the ICC World Test Championship. The three matches would be played in Vishakhapatnam (October 2-6), Pune (October 10-14) and Ranchi (October 19-23) respectively.