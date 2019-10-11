Indian skipper Virat Kohli notched up his seventh double-century in Tests on day two of the second India vs South Africa Test in Pune on Friday, thus surpassing Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag’s tally of six to become the Indian player with most double-hundreds in Tests.

Kohli, who started the match at 6800 also completed 7000 Test runs thus surpassing Sir Don Bradman, Steve Smith, Len Hutton, Sanath Jayasuriya and Dilip Vengsarkar. In the overall tally, Kohli is now 48 in the list, while among Indian he is 7th in the list of most Test runs.

Kohli is now behind Sachin Tendulkar (15921), Rahul Dravid (13288), Sunil Gavaskar (10122), VVS Laxman (8781), Viender Sehwag (8586) and Sourav Ganguly (7212).

Among players with most double-hundreds in Tests, Kohli is now joint-fourth highest with Wally Hammond and Mahela Jayawardene. Bradman leads the tally with 12 double-hundreds to his name followed by Kumar Sangakkara (11) and Brian Lara (9).

During his innings Kohli also became the first Indian player to hit 40 international centuries as captain. Only Ricky Ponting with 41 is ahead of the Indian skipper in the list. Also, as captain Kohli notched up his ninth 150 plus score thus surpassing Bradman with captains with most 150 plus scores in Tests.

Earlier in the day, Kohli notched up his 26th Test century, thus equaling the tally of Sir Garfield Sobers of West Indies and Steve Smith of Australia in the list of players with most Test centuries.

Kohli’s landmark makes him the 19th player on the list with most centuries in Tests. The list led by Sachin Tendulkar who has 51 Test centuries to his name from 200 matches, while second is Jacques Kallis with 45 in 166 matches followed by Ricky Ponting with 41 in 168 matches. Among Indians, Kohli is fourth after Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid (36), Sunil Gavaskar (34).