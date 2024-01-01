Home

Virat Kohli Overtakes Shah Rukh Khan And Priyanka Chopra; Becomes Most Popular Asian Personality

Virat Kohli becomes the most popular Asian personality after surpassing Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

Virat Kohli (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s charisma and popularity is not a secret to anyone in the world. He is one of the biggest global icons and has a massive fan following. The batting maestro had a terrific 2023, he shattered many records and produced loads of runs from his bat. However, his heroics were not enough to help India win the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Despite the failing to clinch the World Cup trophy, Virat’s popularity has only skyrocketed.

Virat has surpassed Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra in the list of most viewed Wikipedia pages amongst Asians in 2023. As per the list, he is the most popular Asian personality. Over 10.7 million people visited Virat Kohli’s Wikipedia page.

Most viewed Wikipedia pages of Asians in 2023: 1) Virat Kohli – 10.7 Million.

2) Shahrukh Khan – 7.7 Million.

3) Priyanka Chopra – 6.5 Million. King continues his dominance 🐐👑 pic.twitter.com/cHLfzgHwdp — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 1, 2024

Recently, Kohli became the first batter to amass 2000+ runs in a calendar year for the record seventh time on Day 3 of the first Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park. Virat Kohli surpassed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara who has the second most (six-time) 2000+ runs in a calendar year.

Virat Kohli (1934) needed 66 runs before the IND vs. SA first Test to reach 2000 runs across formats in 2023. In the first inning, the right-handed batter knocked 38 runs. The modern-day great broke yet another record as soon as he hit 28 runs in the second innings.

Kohli also became the leading run-getter for India in South Africa across all formats, going past Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 1724 runs including six hundreds, across all formats for India.

Kohli now has 1750 runs in 29 matches including five hundreds over 50 in South Africa across all formats. The former India captain tops the Indian batting charts in South Africa in ODIs with 898 runs at an average of 74.83.

After conceding a lead of 163 runs in the first innings. Kohli showcased all his experience as he held fort even as the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Yashavi Jaiswal fell early. Shreyas Iyer too did not trouble the scorers much and there was pressure on Kohli as India slipped to 121 for 9, still trailing the Proteas by 42 runs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.