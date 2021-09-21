Abu Dhabi: Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday by nine wickets to climb to fifth place in the points table. Iyer came up with the goods in his IPL debut as he scored 41 off 27 deliveries and took KKR over the line. After the game, Iyer was seen talking to RCB captain Virat Kohli, who was passing batting to the young left-handed opener.Also Read - LIVE Ind-W vs Aus-W 1st ODI Live Score & Updates: Smriti, Shafali Depart Early; Mithali Key For India

In a video shared by the KKR franchise on their social media accounts, Kohli was heard emphasizing the need to press forward while countering such deliveries to the left-hander. Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest After KKR vs RCB, Match 31: KKR Beat RCB to Claim 5th Position; Shikhar Dhawan, Harshal Patel Still in Lead in IPL Orange Cap, Purple Cap List

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)

Also Read - IPL 2021: Clinical Kolkata Knight Riders Outplay Royal Challengers Bangalore, Win by 9 Wickets

Surely, tips from the moderns great is bound to help the KKR rookie grow.

“Bit of a collapse there for us, bit of a wake-up call and might as well have this at the start of the second leg so that we know exactly what we need to work on. As professional cricketers, you are expected to turn up and adjust to the formats, that’s the dynamic of world cricket today,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation after the humiliating loss.

Showing serious intent after their mediocre outing in the first phase of the league earlier this year, the Knight Riders bowlers fired in unison to bundle out Royal Challengers Bangalore for a paltry 92.

Then, the opening duo of Shubman Gill and debutant Venkatesh Iyer played some breathtaking shots and made light work of the chase of 93, completing the formality with as many as 10 overs to spare.