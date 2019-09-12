India’s two cricket stalwarts – Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni share an inseparable bond both on and off the field. The duo has many-a-times expressed their admiration for each other in public and backed each other to the hilt in every situation at all times. Recently, Team India captain Kohli shared a throwback picture from India’s famous win over Australia World T20 2016, in which he can be seen sharing the stage with then-skipper Dhoni. Kohli remembered the classic counter while showering praise on Dhoni and crediting him for making him run like a fitness test.

“A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test,” the 30-year old captioned the image where he can be seen celebrating India’s win. In the picture, Kohli was kneeling down on his knees while Dhoni was applauding his match-winning effort against the Kangaroos.

A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test 😄 @msdhoni 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pzkr5zn4pG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 12, 2019

BCC

Talking about the encounter, it was a virtual quarterfinal between the two cricketing heavyweights – India and Australia at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Due to a disciplined bowling effort by the Aussies, the hosts were struggling to keep up with the required run-rate in the chase of 161.

Local boy Yuvraj Singh was struggling to run between the wickets. With Yuvraj’s departure in the 14th over, Dhoni joined Kohli at the crease and resurrected India’s chase. The duo built the innings by running quick singles and doubles. Dhoni, who is widely rated as one of the best runners between the wickets in world cricket took the load off Kohli and rotated the strike wonderfully well.

On the other hand, Kohli continued his onslaught against Aussie quicks and played a gem of a knock – 82 off 51 balls to power Team India home with six wickets in hand. Courtesy the win, the Men in Blue sealed a spot in the semifinal against West Indies.

Kohli was adjudged as the ‘Man of the Match’ for his fabulous effort. “Thank you. Firstly, I would like to thank the crowd for coming out and supporting us; the support today was unbelievable. They (the crowd) push you through tough times. This is what you play cricket for. You don’t like these situations because they are tough. I don’t know what to say, because I am overwhelmed by the situation we were in and to win from there was quite an effort. MS kept me calm in the end; I could have got overexcited. Overall good team effort and very happy with my personal contribution.