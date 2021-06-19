Southampton: Hours ahead of the much-awaited World Test Championship final at Southampton, India skipper Virat Kohli paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary athlete Milkha Singh, who breathed his last on Friday night, aged 91. Kohli took to Twitter and hailed the legend for inspiring many in India to never give up their dreams. Also Read - LIVE IND vs NZ WTC Final Live Cricket Score, Today Test Match Day 2 Updates: New Zealand Opt to Bowl First

He tweeted: “A legacy that inspired a whole nation to aim for excellence. To never give up and chase your dreams. Rest in Peace #MilkhaSingh ji. You will never be forgotten.” Also Read - India vs New Zealand Toss Update WTC Final: Kane Williamson Decides to Bowl First After Winning Toss

A legacy that inspired a whole nation to aim for excellence. To never give up and chase your dreams. Rest in Peace #MilkhaSingh ji 🙏. You will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/IXVmM86Hiv — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 19, 2021

Also Read - Day 2 Southampton Weather Forecast WTC Final India vs New Zealand, June 19: Rain to Play Spoilsport at Ageas Bowl Again