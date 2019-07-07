Team India’s legendary cricketer and former captain MS Dhoni turned a year older on Sunday. With birthday wishes pouring in from all corners of the cricketing fraternity and other parts of the world, India skipper Virat Kohli has also joined the bandwagon to wish Dhoni on his special day. Hailed as one of the greatest finisher in the history of the game and India’s most successful captain – Dhoni is in the twilight of his illustrious career.

Kohli took to his official Twitter handle and wished Dhoni and once again stressed on the fact that the 38-year old will always be his captain. “Happy birthday mahi bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I’m glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You’ve been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain,” Kohli tweeted.

Happy birthday mahi bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I’m glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You’ve been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Wxsf5fvH2m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2019



Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Dhoni cutting the cake in the presence of his wife, daughter and team members. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also wished Dhoni on the occasion and wrote: “Wish you a happy birthday @msdhoni! Have a great year. All the very best for the next two games.”

Whereas Rohit Sharma posted a picture with Dhoni captioning it as: “Arey bhai cake kidhar hai ? Best wishes on your birthday @msdhoni.”

Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings team-mate Suresh Raina tweeted: “Happy birthday to a fantastic friend, an amazing guide, & a great brother! Mahi bhai, wishing you a life filled with love & happiness. May you continue to reach new heights & success always @msdhoni.”



In the middle of a glorious run in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Team India has put their foot on the pedestal right from the word go. After finishing the league stages on the top of the table, the Men in Blue will take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the World Cup at the iconic Emirates Old Trafford ground in Manchester.