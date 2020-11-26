Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli paid rich tribute to Diego Maradona, who passed away after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday. The 60-year-old Argentine legend was considered amongst the greatest players of all time. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020 | Virat Kohli is Probably The Best ODI Player of All Time: Aussie captain Aaron Finch

Kohli, who is Australia for a full-fledged three-format series against Australia, took to Twitter to post a message for Maradona.

"RIP Diego Maradona. He changed the way the beautiful game of football is played. True genius," Kohli tweeted.

RIP Diego Maradona. He changed the way the beautiful game of football is played. True genius. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 26, 2020

Former India players Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar also posted tributes for the football great.

Ganguly had famously played with the Argentine football legend during one of his visits to India. “My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you..” the former India captain tweeted.

My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you.. pic.twitter.com/JhqFffD2vr — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 25, 2020

“Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today. Rest in Peace Diego Maradona! You shall be missed,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today.

Rest in Peace Diego Maradona!

You shall be missed. pic.twitter.com/QxhuROZ5a5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 25, 2020

Maradona was born on October 30, 1960, in Villa Fiorito, a province of Buenos Aires, Argentina. There was something special with the Argentine legend as he got his first football as a gift at the age of 3 and since then he started his eternal love-affair with it. Diego joined Los Cebollitas, a youth team of Argentinos Juniors at an age of 10.

Widely rated as the greatest player of all time, Maradona was captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup. The tournament featured a number of sublime performances from the legendary forward, the most prominent of which came in a quarter-final match against England and the goal he scored in the match which came after a 60-yard run with the ball from midfield, dribbling past six English players has since been dubbed ‘Goal of the Century’.