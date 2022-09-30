Wellington: Virat Kohli, who was facing the heat some time back due to poor form, has found some kind of confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup with a century in the Asia Cup recently and a fifty against Australia at Nagpur. Ross Taylor, someone who has seen Kohli from close quarters, reckons the former India captain is peaking at the right time ahead of the marquee event.Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Set to Join Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni With Massive Milestone

"Him coming back into form is no surprise to me, it was just a matter of when he scored that ton. He is in great form at the moment and he is peaking at the right time ahead of the World Cup. I think he looks like he is in a good space, he is going to score a lot of hundreds in the coming years, I hope," Taylor said on NDTV.

Claiming Indian cricket is in safe hands, Taylor also hailed coach Rahul Dravid and called him one of the 'nicest' men in cricket.

“Rahul Dravid is one of the nicest men I have met in cricket. I think in terms of Indian cricket, they are in very safe hands with Rahul Dravid. High integrity and great cricket knowledge and he knows what the modern player needs. With him at the wheel, there would be an ODI World Cup in India next year. They will definitely head into the tournament as one of the favourites,” Taylor added.

Meanwhile, India will look to seal the T20I series against South Africa in Guwahati on Friday.