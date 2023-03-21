Home

Virat Kohli Picks Dale Steyn as Bowler to Bowl For His Life

Virat Kohli revealed the bowler he would pick to bowl for his life would be former South African pacer, Dale Steyn.

Chennai: Virat Kohli is rated as arguably the best batter of the generation and rightly so. In an exclusive chat with his ex-RCB mate AB De Villiers on Tuesday on his YouTube channel, where Kohli revealed a lot of things. Among the many revelations, the one that would be interesting for fans would be the fact that Kohli revealed the bowler he would pick to bowl for his life would be former South African pacer, Dale Steyn.

Virat Kohli picks “Dale Steyn as the bowler to bowl for his life”.

Claiming that Test cricket is the ‘ultimate’ format, Kohli spoke about his hundred at Ahmedabad recently.

“The hundred in Ahmedabad has given me the calmness, got that old feeling back,” Kohli said during the YouTube LIVE with AB De Villiers.

Meanwhile, Kohli has not been in prime form in the two ODIs against Australia. He got scores of four and 31. With the decider set to take place on Wednesday, Kohli would be expected to fire big. He would be the key for India at Chennai in the final ODI.

Kohli would soon be seen in red when he leads the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the IPL. He would be expected to end RCB’s title drought this season.

RCB Full Squad: Faf Du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Md Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmad, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul, Will Jacks, Reece Topley, Rajan Kumar, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Himanshu Sharma.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.