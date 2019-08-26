India vs West Indies: India captain Virat Kohli is emerging as one of India’s best-ever to lead the country on a cricket field. Kohli’s men thrashed West Indies by 318 runs, registering India’s biggest win by margin overseas. While Kohli surpassed Sourav Ganguly’s feat of leading the side to most overseas wins, he also equalled Dhoni’s feat as India’s joint-most successful captain in Tests. It was also Kohli’s 100th win as captain. Under Kohli Team India has won their 12th away Test — an Indian record Kohli has also captained India to 27 Test wins — the joint-most by any Indian skipper (level with MS Dhoni).

Kohli also became the second-most successful captain in Tests as captain outside Asia.

Winning most Tests as captain outside Asia (Asian captains)

8 – Misbah-ul-Haq

7 – Virat Kohli

6 – Sourav Ganguly

“Even last time we played here, the first Test was very good for us. This time it was even more hard work, Jinks was very good in both the innings. It was more of a grind. We had to come back into the game three or four times. That’s where our temperament has been good in Tests. Managing player workloads is very important for us and that’s why he didn’t play any white-ball cricket after the World Cup. We wanted him fresh for this Test series. He (Bumrah) will be a key player for us as far as the Test championship is concerned. We know how good a player he is. Those three are bowling well as a group. We are pretty settled as a bowling combination,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.