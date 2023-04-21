Top Recommended Stories

Virat Kohli Plays Blindfold Challenge With Sunil Chhetri, RCB Teammates | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Virat Kohli is currently playing in IPL 2023 for RCB and is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing edition. Kohli and Chhetri share a great camaraderie.

Published: April 21, 2023 7:18 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri during the blindfold challenge. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli took part in a blindfold challenge with his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis and Indian football’s poster boy Sunil Chhetri, the video of which went viral on social media.

