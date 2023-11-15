Home

Virat Kohli Plays Football With David Beckham Before IND Vs NZ Semifinal, Fans Go Berserk

Former England captain and Manchester United star David Beckham is in the country as UNICEF's goodwill ambassador.

David Beckham passes the ball to Virat Kohli before IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal.

Mumbai: Star India batter Virat Kohli was caught playing football with legendary David Beckham ahead of India vs New Zealand semifinal in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, the picture of which went viral on social media.

