Virat Kohli Plays Football With RCB Teammate Glenn Maxwell Ahead Of IPL 2024 Opener Vs CSK – WATCH

The last time Virat Kohli played a cricket match was in first half of January during India’s third T20I against Afghanistan.

Virat Kohli has joined RCB's training camp in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli made his first appearance on a cricket field after more than two months as the former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper was caught playing football with teammate Glenn Maxwell during their team’s training at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium. Although RCB have started their training, they are yet to make it official.

Virat Kohli playing Football with Glen Maxwell in RCB camp, Bengaluru #RCBUnboxpic.twitter.com/DhF8fMITUD — Lokesh Saini🚩 (@LokeshVirat18K) March 18, 2024

