Ahead of the two-Test series at home against Bangladesh, India skipper Virat Kohli was spotted taking throwdowns. He was not taking throwdowns from his teammates or the support staff, instead, it was random kids in Indore who gave Kohli a hit in the gullies ahead of the first Test.

In the video that has surfaced on the social space, Kohli can be seen playing with kids at a residential complex in Indore. Dressed in jeans and a casual shirt, Kohli plays a couple of shots – the first one, he square cuts the ball on the off-side, whereas he comes down the track and hits it over the bowlers head. After that, the kids start chasing Kohli as he looks to run away with the bat before handing it over to a kid. It seems the video was captured during an ad shoot in which Kohli and the kids were part of.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will be leading India in the upcoming 2-match series against Bangladesh. India will take on the visitors in Indore from Thursday after which the 2 teams will play the 2nd Test under lights from November 22 in Kolkata.

India, at home, will start overwhelming favourites.

Earlier, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India beat Bangladesh 2-1 in the three-match T20I series. Deepak Chahar for his splendid effort with the ball bagged the man of the match and series.