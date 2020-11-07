Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has thanked his fans for their support in a season of high and low for his franchise as they exited IPL 2020 after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad in a thrilling Eliminator. Also Read - We Ran Out of Steam After a Good Start to Tournament: RCB Head Coach Simon Katich

RCB began the season on an impressive note, winning seven of their first 10 matches before a slump followed and they lost five straight games.

"Together through the highs and lows. It's been a great journey for us as a unit. Yes things did not go our way but proud of the whole group. Thank you to all our fans for your support. Your love makes us stronger. See you all soon," Kohli posted on his official Twitter page after RCB's loss on Friday night in Abu Dhabi.

Together through the highs and lows. It’s been a great journey for us as a unit. Yes things did not go our way but proud of the whole group. Thank you to all our fans for your support. Your love makes us stronger. See you all soon. #PlayBold @RCBTweets ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jIULXT0DLz — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 6, 2020

SRH captain David Warner had won a good toss and opted to field first. RCB lost their openers inside the first four overs including that of Kohli who came out to open the innings alongside Devdutt Padikkal.

The pair of AB de Villiers (56) and Aaron Finch (32) did try to bring the innings back on track and somehow dragged the total to a respectable 131/7.

And then their bowlers made a contest out of it, pushing it to the final over. However, Kane Williamson was rock-solid as he struck a half-century while Jason Holder, who took 3/25 earlier, struck two fours to take SRH over the line with two deliveries to spare.

RCB’s wait for a maiden title has extended to another year.

Kohli pointed out few positives for RCB from the season including the emergence of Padikkal, who finished as their top-scorer.

“Couple of people have stood and had a good season, Devdutt is one of them and (Mohammed) Siraj has had a good comeback,” Kohl said after the match.

“Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal) has been solid as ever, AB has been solid as ever. Couple of positives for RCB and Devdutt is one of them, he stepped up nicely and getting 400+ runs is not easy. He has played with a lot of class and efficiency for the team. Very happy for him. The others contributed but just not enough. That also tells you the strength of the teams in the IPL,” he said.