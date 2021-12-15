Virat Kohli Press Conference Highlights

The big news is that Kohli would be playing the ODI series against South Africa, but cloud hovers over Rohit Sharma's participation. Kohli also spoke of missing Ravindra Jadeja.

Virat Kohli on ODI Captaincy Saga: Before the selection call, I was told I won't be the captain and I said okay. After the meeting, we had a brief chat and that's it. I was not communicated at all.

Virat Kohli on Jadeja's Absence: We all know Jadeja's quality and he will be missed. But we have enough bench strength. As much as we will miss him, I am sure that will not be a deciding factor.

“As of now, Kohli hasn’t sent any formal request to skip the ODIs to either BCCI president Sourav Ganguly or secretary Jay Shah. If something is decided at a later date or he sustains an injury, then it’s a different matter,” a senior BCCI official privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

India will play South Africa in a series with 3 tests and 3 ODI’s and the T20 series will be played later due to COVID concerns.