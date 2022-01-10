Virat Kohli Press Conference LIVE Updates

And finally, after avoiding the media at Centurion and Johannesburg, India's regular Test captain Virat Kohli would finally address the media on the eve of the third and final Test at Newlands, Cape Town.

So, what are the things Kohli could be asked at the presser today?

He could well be asked the state the reason for his absence from the pre-match pressers. He was not there for the one at Centurion and Johannesburg. They were attended by coach Rahul Dravid.

Without a doubt, he would be asked about Mohammed Siraj’s fitness. The pacer pulled his hamstring at the Wanderers. If Siraj is not available, who replaces him would be something the press would be curious to know.

Ajinkya Rahane or Hanuma Vihari – who would Kohli replace in the XI? This would be another question on the minds of the reporters. A TOI report suggests that Vihari would make way for Kohli.

After their heroics in Australia and England, Team India would like to script history in South Africa. The Indian team has the opportunity to win their maiden Test series on SA soil.

What does not work in India’s favour is the fact that they have never won a Test at the Newlands, Cape Town.

    Virat Kohli on Siraj’s Replacement: “We are yet to decide Siraj’s replacement for the third Test. I will have a discussion with the coach and vice-captain. But I’m glad to be in this position where there are so many choices at our disposal.”

    Virat Kohli Confirms Availability & Update on Siraj: “I’m absolutely fit. Siraj is still recovering, I don’t think he’s match ready yet and I don’t think we can take the risk of playing a pacer who isn’t 110% fit.”

    Virat Kohli on Team India Growth Under His Leadership: “When I took over as captain in Tests, India were No.7 in the world. We can’t even relate to that reality anymore since we’ve been No 1 for so long”.

    Virat Kohli: “We have such a solid group of fast bowlers today that we’re confused about who to play, and I couldn’t be happier it’s that way.”

    Virat Kohli on Ownself: “I truly believe that I don’t need to prove anything to anyone.”

    Virat Kohli on Fitness: “We hope to manage the workload of players who play all formats. You don’t want to miss important players in important games.”

    Kohli on Fitness Issues: “The reality of the situation is that we do play a lot of cricket. I take pride in being fit at all times, but you do take a lot of things for granted. I have been playing all three formats + IPL since 2012. There injuries are a natural occurrence.”

