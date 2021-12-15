Virat Kohli Press Conference LIVE Updates

The last few days have been difficult for Indian cricket due to an alleged rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Amid the controversy, test captain Kohli will address a press conference ahead of the India tour of South Africa. This press conference will be of utmost importance as Kohli is expected clear air on his availability during the ODI series. Is Kohli really that upset after being replaced as ODI captain?Also Read - Year-Ender 2021: From Football's Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo and Cricket's Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli; List of Most Admired Sportspersons of 2021

There are a lot of questions to be answered before the South Africa. From Rohit’s ODI uncertainty to Kohli’s deputy in test in absence of Rohit, a flurry of questions will be lined up for the test captain. Other than that, there are also reports which suggest that Kohli might be taking rest from ODI series against South Africa. As of now, BCCI has denied that Kohli has no such request. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Captaincy Saga: Mohammad Azharuddin Smells Rift in Indian Cricket Team, Questions Timing of Injury And Break

“As of now, Kohli hasn’t sent any formal request to skip the ODIs to either BCCI president Sourav Ganguly or secretary Jay Shah. If something is decided at a later date or he sustains an injury, then it’s a different matter,” a senior BCCI official privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity. Also Read - Afghanistan Cricket Team to Play 3-Match ODI Series Against India

India will play South Africa in a series with 3 tests and 3 ODI’s and the T20 series will be played later due to COVID concerns.