The last few days have been difficult for Indian cricket due to an alleged rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Amid the controversy, test captain Kohli will address a press conference ahead of the India tour of South Africa. This press conference will be of utmost importance as Kohli is expected clear air on his availability during the ODI series. Is Kohli really that upset after being replaced as ODI captain?Also Read - Year-Ender 2021: From Football's Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo and Cricket's Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli; List of Most Admired Sportspersons of 2021

There are a lot of questions to be answered before the South Africa. From Rohit’s ODI uncertainty to Kohli’s deputy in test in absence of Rohit, a flurry of questions will be lined up for the test captain. Other than that, there are also reports which suggest that Kohli might be taking rest from ODI series against South Africa. As of now, BCCI has denied that Kohli has no such request. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Captaincy Saga: Mohammad Azharuddin Smells Rift in Indian Cricket Team, Questions Timing of Injury And Break

“As of now, Kohli hasn’t sent any formal request to skip the ODIs to either BCCI president Sourav Ganguly or secretary Jay Shah. If something is decided at a later date or he sustains an injury, then it’s a different matter,” a senior BCCI official privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity. Also Read - Afghanistan Cricket Team to Play 3-Match ODI Series Against India

India will play South Africa in a series with 3 tests and 3 ODI’s and the T20 series will be played later due to COVID concerns.

  • 1:26 PM IST

    Virat Kohli on ODI Captaincy: Before the selection call, I was told I won’t be the captain and I said okay. After the meeting, we had a brief chat and that’s it. I was not communicated at all.

  • 1:24 PM IST

    Virat Kohi on Jadeja’s Absence: We all know Jadeja’s quality and he will be missed. But we have enough bench strength. As much as we will miss him, I am sure that will not be a deciding factor.

  • 1:23 PM IST

    Virat Kohli: Earlier, it was said that I was at some event, which was not true. All those who are writing and their sources are not credible.

  • 1:22 PM IST

    Kohli confirms he will be available for the ODI series against South Africa.

  • 1:15 PM IST

    Kohli would surely be asked the tough questions, it would be interesting to see how he maintains his composure during such testing times.

  • 1:09 PM IST

    The PC was set to start at 1 PM IST as was reported by InsideSport, but it seems – there is a slight delay. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest. Do not go anywhere else.

  • 1:00 PM IST

    The presser could start any moment. Big announcements and a clearer picture about Indian cricket are expected.

  • 12:53 PM IST

    BCCI.tv is where you can LIVE stream the Virat Kohli presser. You will also get all the updates here. Big revelations on the cards!

  • 12:48 PM IST

    Kohli is expected to speak about the preparations and also give an insight into his availability on ODIs.

  • 12:40 PM IST

    Reports suggest Kohli has informed the BCCI about his unavailability for the ODIs in South Africa. BCCI says they have not received anything official – what's going on?