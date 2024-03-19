Home

Virat Kohli Promises Fans To ‘Always Be There’ With Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli addressed the RCB fan base during the unbox event and showed his gratitude to them for their support throughout the support.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli expressed his gratitude to the Royal Challengers Bangalore fans and promised them that he will always be there with RCB. The star batter also said that he would try to match the achievement of the women’s team and get another Trophy in their cabinet.

Kohli also praised the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s women team for their historic victory in the final of the Women’s Premier League and said he will try to double it up with another trophy. RCB posted the video of Virat Kohli from their official X account formerly known as Twitter.

Virat Kohli at RCB Unbox LIVE 🤩 King Kohli speaks about 16 years of loyalty from the RCB fans, and signs off saying, “I’m always going to be here!” This is Johnnie Walker presents #RCBUnbox powered by @kotak_life and @duroflex_world. #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/yviF0jIZBs — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 19, 2024

