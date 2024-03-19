Virat Kohli Promises Fans To ‘Always Be There’ With Royal Challengers Bangalore

  • Home
Virat Kohli addressed the RCB fan base during the unbox event and showed his gratitude to them for their support throughout the support.

Updated: March 19, 2024 7:56 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

Virat Kohli RCB (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli expressed his gratitude to the Royal Challengers Bangalore fans and promised them that he will always be there with RCB. The star batter also said that he would try to match the achievement of the women’s team and get another Trophy in their cabinet.

Kohli also praised the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s women team for their historic victory in the final of the Women’s Premier League and said he will try to double it up with another trophy. RCB posted the video of Virat Kohli from their official X account formerly known as Twitter.

