Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Promoted Ishan Kishan up The Order During 2nd Test Between Ind-WI at Trinidad

Virat Kohli Promoted Ishan Kishan up The Order During 2nd Test Between Ind-WI at Trinidad

After the day's play, Kishan went on to reveal how Kohli promoted him up the order and asked him to play his natural game.

Kohli promotes Kishan (Image: PTI)

Trinidad: India was in search of quick runs and a declaration on Sunday at Queens Park Oval during the fiurth day of the ongoing second and final Test. That is the reason why Virat Kohli held himself back and send debutant Ishan Kishan up the order at No. 4. Kishan did not let anyone down as he brought up his maiden Test fifty off merely 33 balls. Kishan remained unbeaten on 54* off 33 balls as India declared their second inning at 181 for two. Kishan’s cameo featured two sixes and four boundaries. After the day’s play, Kishan went on to reveal how Kohli promoted him up the order and asked him to play his natural game.

Trending Now

“Was really special. I knew what the team needed from me. Everyone backed me. Virat backed me and told me go and play your game. Let’s hope we will finish the game tomorrow. It was Virat bhai who took the initiative and told that I should go in,” Kishan said at stumps on Day 4.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES