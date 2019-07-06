India vs Sri Lanka: India captain Virat Kohli lived up to his promise as he provided tickets to 87-year-old fan Charulata Patel to come to Leeds and watch India take on Sri Lanka in the last group stage match. The Indian fan was spotted at Edgbaston when India beat Bangladesh and she instantly became popular. She was seen cheering for the Indian cricket team and after the match, India skipper Virat Kohli thanked her for her support. During the match, Charulata was spotted at Leeds and BCCI took to Twitter and posted her image along with a heartfelt note penned by Kohli. The post read, “Hello Charulata ji. # TeamIndia captain @ imVkohli promised her tickets and our superfan is here with us is in Leeds.”

Hello Charulata ji. #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli promised her tickets and our superfan is here with us is in Leeds.😊 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lKqbVllLjc — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2019

Fans lauded Kohli’s-king hearted gesture, here is how fans reacted:

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. The Indian pacers Bumrah got them early wickets to put the Men in Blue in the driver’s seat. At the time of filing the copy, the Lankans were 124/4 in the 30th over.

All rounder Ravindra Jadeja was given his first opportunity to play in the World Cup in place of pacer Mohammed Shami.

Sri Lanka, out of the World Cup, brought back Thisara Perera in place of Jeffrey Vandersay.

“We would have batted first as well, used pitch, will get slower as the match progresses. The team is doing well, we are striking a good balance at the right time. Two changes for us, one forced. Chahal has been rested and so is Shami. Kuldeep and Jadeja are in,” Kohli said at the toss.

“We will bat first. It was an obvious plan, it’s a used wicket and will get slower and slower. We didn’t capitalize in the first few games, but we then started to correct those mistakes and started to do well. One change, Thisara Perera replaces Vandersay,” Karunaratne said.