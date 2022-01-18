Paarl: Following the Test series loss against South Africa, fingers are being pointed on the Rahul Dravid-Virat Kohli combination. Amid all this, ex-Pakistan captain Salman Butt has opined. Butt reckons Kohli and Dravid have contrasting personalities and that is where the problem lies. Butt pointed out that Kohli could have had compatibility issues with the new head coach.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Shouldn't be the Obvious Choice to Replace Virat Kohli as Test Captain Because of Fitness Issues Feels Sunil Gavaskar

Butt on his YouTube channel said: "There could have been a compatibility issue. Rahul Dravid remains composed most of the time, whereas Kohli is an aggressive campaigner. On the other hand, Kohli's partnership with Ravi Shastri proved to be a hit because of their similar personalities."

Butt also noticed that people have already started missing Kohli. The ex-Pakistani opener reckons that is the case because he is brilliant at his job. He added: "Everyone from Sourav Ganguly to his teammates had good things to say about Kohli. This means that he was fantastic at his job, which is why they have already started missing him."

Admitting that there are fitness concerns, Butt backed Rohit Sharma to take over the mantle from Kohli. He concluded: “Rohit Sharma is having fitness issues. This is why many fans are backing KL Rahul for the post, as you cannot have a skipper who is injury prone. Otherwise, Rohit is a wonderful pick, and he is a proven leader.”