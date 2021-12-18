Johannesburg: Virat Kohli amid all that is happening in and around him – he does not look disturbed – in fact, he looks happier than ever before. Looks like the Rahul Dravid move is making him happy. During a training session at Johannesburg on Saturday, Kohli was seen smiling and laughing also doing the high-fives with the coach. A sight that would make all Indian fans happy with all that is happening after the Kohli presser on Wednesday.Also Read - India Tour of South Africa 2021-22: Kirti Azad Slams BCCI Selectors For Hurting Virat Kohli, Says They Haven't Played Half as Many Matches as the RCB man

Here are a few images that surfaced on social space of Dravid and Kohli having a whale of a time during training and the pictures as expected – are going viral. Also Read - Not Sachin Tendulkar or Sourav Ganguly; Virat Kohli Has The Highest Average in Tests by a Visiting Batter in South Africa

Also Read - Should Shikhar Dhawan be Selected For India's ODI Squad For SA Tour? Aakash Chopra Answers

The pressure would be on Kohli after his unceremonious axing as the ODI skipper of the side. Kohli would be feeling the heat and with Rohit Sharma out of the Test leg – it will not be easy for the side.