Virat Kohli Rates Rohit Sharma’s Pull Shot as The Best in The World Ahead of Ind-Eng T20 WC 2022 Semi-Final

Ind vs Eng: As per Kohli, India captain Rohit Sharma is the best puller in the world.

Adelaide: India is ready to take on England in the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday for a place in the final. Former India captain Virat Kohli has been in ominous form and ahead of the big match, he made a few revelations. As per Kohli, India captain Rohit Sharma is the best puller in the world. Not just Kohli, time and again – experts have been in awe of Rohit’s pull. The Indian captain has not been hitting top form as of now in the competition and fans would hope he gets counted in the semi-final at Adelaide.

Meanwhile, at a sunny Adelaide, India and England, two sides with equal amounts of firepower, will be vying for a spot in the final when they meet at the Adelaide Oval in the second semifinal of the Men’s T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Clashes between England and India in T20Is have been frequent and competitive in the past few years, including in the bilateral series in July. But they have not met in a T20 World Cup match for a decade, or in the knockout phase of an ICC tournament since the 2013 Champions Trophy final.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Shami.

England: Jos Buttler (captain & wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Alex Hales.