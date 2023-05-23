Home

Virat Kohli, Ravi Ashwin Don’t Leave For UK With First Batch of Players For WTC Final 2023: Report

WTC Final 2023: The reason why Kohli and Ashwin did not travel with the first batch of players is not known.

Mumbai: The first batch of players featuring Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj among others have already left for the United Kingdom in the wee hours of Monday. As per reports, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin were also scheduled to travel with the first batch but that has not happened. According to a report on Cricbuzz, Kohli and Ashwin are likely to leave for the UK on May 24. The reason why Kohli and Ashwin did not travel with the first batch of players is not known. Thier respective IPL teams – Bangalore and Rajasthan – failed to make the playoff cut.

“There may be departures everyday till May 30,” said a BCCI official in the know. “Logistics arrangements are being made for almost every day.”

As per the same report, the team is not getting a warm-up game in the UK ahead of the WTC final and hence the Indian team may play an intrasquad game once all the members reach. India will take on Australia in the WTC final 2023 at the Kennington Oval in London starting June 7-12.

India’s Test squad WTC final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

