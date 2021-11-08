Dubai: The bond between Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli was evident on Monday in Dubai after India thrashed Namibia in their last T20 World Cup game. India beat Namibia by nine wickets and with 28 balls to spare. The coach and the captain participating probably for the last time together in blue got emotional after the win.Also Read - Thank You Virat Kohli - Twitterverse Hails India Captain For Everything After Win Over Namibia in T20 World Cup 2021

Fans are now thanking Shastri and Kohli for all the glory they brought as a partnership. The only regret would be that an ICC trophy eluded them, but India truly became a dominant force with the duo marshaling things. The team beat Australia in Australia on two occasions and the side reached the final of the inaugural World Test Championship as well among other achievements.

Here is how fans reacted to the Kohli-Shastri hug after the match:

Virat Kohli & Ravi Shastri as Captain & Coach respectively end on a high note with so many memories❤🙌

End of era💔#KingKohli #RaviShastri #IndianCricketTeam — Jenish Patidar (@JenishPatidar3) November 8, 2021

They didnt manage to bring home glory but way team played Ruthless,Dominating cricket in SENA countries and bounced back when everyone had lost belief- Hatsoff💪

Way shastri handled trolls”Enjoy the drink yrr🥂”

Oh captain,my captain @imVkohli

Thankyou for all the memories❤#ind pic.twitter.com/6vrSv0zre1 — Het.Trivedi (@Hetuuuuuuu) November 8, 2021

After the win, a ‘relieved’ Kohli thanked Ravi Shastri and everyone for being around the team and admitted that it was an honour leading the side.

“Relief firstly (on leaving T20I captaincy). It’s been a honor but things need to be kept in the right perspective. I felt this was the right time to manage my workload. It’s been six or seven years of heavy workload and there is a lot of pressure. The guys have been fantastic, I know we haven’t got the results here but we have played some really good cricket. A big thank you to all those guys (Ravi Shastri and his support staff). They have done a great job over the years, creating such a wonderful environment for the players.” Kohli at the post-match presentation.