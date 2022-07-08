Birmingham: After a comprehensive 50-run win over England during the T20I opener, the Rohit Sharma-led side would start favourites in the second game at Trent Bridge. In the second and the final T20I, a few senior players like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah would be back in the mix. But will they get picked in the playing XI remains the question.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Breaks Virat Kohli's Captaincy Record During 1st T20I at Ageas Bowl

Ex-India pacer Zaheer Khan reckons India may play the same side which means Virat Kohli, Pant, Jadeja and Bumrah would have to sit out. Also Read - India to Play With Full-Strength Squad in T20Is Against West Indies; Virat Kohli to be Rested- Report

Zaheer on Cricbuzz: “It is hard to sit and figure out which direction they are going to go in terms of selection. You have seen India win the first match of the series and then not make any changes for the rest of the series. I don’t think they will make any changes. If at all, one change at most, we have to wait and see what it would be.” Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Assesses Virat Kohli's Batting Failure in Edgbaston Test Against England

“I don’t see the possibility of a change and you don’t want to lose momentum. Since Arshdeep Singh is not there for the second T20I, Jasprit Bumrah will take that spot,” he added.