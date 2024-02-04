Home

Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami Likely to Miss 3rd Test vs England at Rajkot – Check India’s Predicted SQUAD

Ind vs Eng: Virat Kohli is all-set to become a father for the second time as per his dear friend, AB de Villiers. And that could very well keep Kohli out of action at Rajkot.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli (credit: Twitter)

Rajkot: After losing the first Test at Hyderabad, India found themselves in a spot of bother, but young Yashasvi Jaiswal calmed the dressing-room with a brilliant double century against England in the second game at Vizag. But now, problems have piled for the Indian Test squad for the remainder of the Test series as they are set to miss key players. Multiple reports suggest injuries are gong to keep Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami out of the remainder of the series. Jadeja and Shami’s absence is surely going to hurt India.

Former India captain Virat Kohli is all-set to become a father for the second time as per his dear friend, AB de Villiers. And that could very well keep Kohli out of action at Rajkot.

Meanwhile, the good news is that – KL Rahul, who missed the Vizag Test, is likely to return to the side. Rahul’s entry would give solidity to the middle-order which seemed to be missing at Vizag. It would be interesting to see Sarfaraz gets to make his Test debut at Rajkot or not.

The squad for the Rajkot Test is likely to be announced after the Vizag Test which ends on Tuesday. There were reports that the squads would be announced ahead of the second Test, but we guess the delay has taken place due to Kohli’s availability.

India Squad For Rajkot Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Saurabh Kumar, KL Rahul

