Virat Kohli-Ravindra Jadeja’s Dressing-Room Celebration After IND’s Win Over SA in ODI WC Match in Kolkata Goes VIRAL – WATCH VIDEO

Ind vs SA: After cutting the cake, Jadeja offered it to Kohli, who seemed to shy away and it looked hilarious.

Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli Dressing-Room Celebration (Image: X screengrab)

Kolkata: After the massive 243-run win over South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, there were massive dressing-room celebrations that followed. And at the centre of it all were Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, the stars of the show. There were two cakes, one was cut by Jadeja, while the other by Kohli. After cutting the cake, Jadeja offered it to Kohli, who seemed to shy away and it looked hilarious. Kohli scored 101*, while Jadeja was the star with the ball picking up five wickets. Here is the video that is now going viral on social space.

Team India & management celebrating Virat & Jaddu’s performance pic.twitter.com/aeUw4tNMDF — . (@indianmarket8) November 5, 2023

