Virat Kohli becomes the latest India cricketer to get the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Kohli took the jab on Monday and then took it to Instagram to share the picture while urging fans to stay safe. Before Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane also got vaccinated.

Recently, Kohli joined hands with his wife Anushka Sharma in India's Covid-19 fight. The couple donated a generous Rs 2 Cr towards the Covid-19 relief.

Sharing their joint video appeal, Virat wrote on Twitter, "Anushka and I have started a campaign on to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, and we would be grateful for your support. Let's all come together and help those around us in need of our support. I urge you all to join our movement. Link in Bio!"

Anushka and I have started a campaign on @ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, and we would be grateful for your support. Let’s all come together and help those around us in need of our support. I urge you all to join our movement. Link in Bio! 🙏#InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/RjpbOP2i4G — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 7, 2021

Kohli has time and again been extremely upfront when it comes to making a contribution towards a cause. Even last year, the cricketer and his wife donated money towards the PM Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, Kohli was back in Mumbai after the Indian Premier League 2021 was suspended in the wake of the Covid-19 surge across the country. Reports suggest that India will not host the remaining 31 matches. A number of countries like UAE, United Kingdom, and Sri Lanka are in the fray to host the remainder of the season as and when it resumes.

BCCI would be eyeing the September window to conduct the IPL.