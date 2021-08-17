London: Indian captain Virat Kohli has often faced the heat on social space and from plaudits for not being able to take the DRS reviews successfully. But Kohli changed that on Monday during the second Test against England at Lord’s by getting two successful reviews at a crucial juncture of the game.Also Read - Virat Kohli Dedicates Lord's Win to Indians in London And Back Home

First, it was after Jonny Bairstow was wrapped on his pads off the last ball before tea. The umpire did not raise his finger, but Kohli went for the review and it seemed a tactical one. The replays showed that the ball was crashing onto the stumps and Bairstow had to make the long walk back to the pavilion.

That wicket again made India believe that a win was probable. Then again, Kohli took a DRS when Jasprit Bumrah wrapped Ollie Robinson on his pads from round the wicket. It was again a right call and that wicket put India firmly in front of the Lord's.

When the Indian skipper was asked about it after the game, he said: “Today that one was purely gut feel (the Robinson LBW review). I get many wrong, but if you don’t take a chance you never know.”

The Indian skipper was all pumped up at the slips managing his troops. Despite dropping Jos Buttler, he took a couple of sharp catches at slips.

The action now moves to Headingly, Leeds where the third Test match between India and England will be played starting from September 25.

Brief Scores:

IND 364 (KL Rahul 129; Anderson 5-62) & 298/8d (Rahane 61; Wood 3-51) ENG 391 (Root 180*; Siraj 4-94) & 120 (Root 33; Siraj 4-32)

India beat England by 151 runs.

Man of the Match: KL Rahul