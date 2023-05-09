Home

Virat Kohli REACTS Ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Clash at Wankhede | WATCH

IPL 2023: Admitting that he loves playing in Mumbai, Kohli - who will be one of the key players for RCB - reckoned it would be a competitive game against the Mumbai Indians.

Virat Kohli ahead of MI vs RCB. (Pic: Twitter/ IPL)

Mumbai: Ahead of the much-awaited MI vs RCB clash in the IPL 2023 at the iconic Wankhede stadium on Tuesday, Virat Kohli reacted and opined on the upcoming clash. Admitting that he loves playing in Mumbai, Kohli – who will be one of the key players for RCB – reckoned it would be a competitive game against the Mumbai Indians.

“We love playing in Mumbai, I think it suit our style of play as well and it does for Mumbai Indians as well. So it’s always a exciting game, Always a game that is competitive,” he said in a clip shared by RCB on Match Day.

MI v RCB Game Day Preview Virat Kohli talks about the importance of the game, Harshal explains the mindset and approach on a batter friendly wicket like this, Mike Hesson simplifies the points table situation and more, on @hombalefilms brings to you Game Day.#PlayBold… pic.twitter.com/JYt1v5MH6v — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 9, 2023

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff

