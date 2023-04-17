Home

Virat Kohli REACTS Sachin Tendulkar Comparison in Middle of IPL 2023, Calls ex-MI Legend ‘Source of Inspiration’

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli is often labeled as the successor of Sachin Tendulkar. While both are arguably the best ever to have held a bat, numbers, and comparisons are made. During a recent session on Jio Cinemas with former India cricketer Robin Uthappa, Kohli was asked about the comparison, again. The former India captain came up with a straightforward reply. Hailing Sachin as his source of inspiration, Kohli said he takes the comparison with a lot of pride.

“For me, Sachin Paaji has always been an emotion. You speak to anyone they always looked at him as one of their own and that happens because there is so much faith everyone has in him, and in fact, when he was playing we used to feel comfortable. He is our source of inspiration and source of comfort which we all look for, when he used to score runs, life was good. It is like eating home food, you know the feel we get, the comfort,” said Kohli on Jio Cinema.

“It is a very different kind of impact that he left on me. People who all like to enjoy comparing and stats, that is okay. I am just happy that in whatever way people see it, I have been able to carry that expectation forward. I can nurture and keep continuing to provide Indian cricket, and I know contributions are important and I feel honored to be in this position. I take a lot of pride in that and I am just grateful that the transition was able to happen soon,” he further added.

