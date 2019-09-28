India captain Virat Kohli has received huge praise from Bollywood super star wife Anushka Sharma for hosting the Indian Sports Honour (ISH) award which recognises sporting talent in India.

Anushka was speaking to the media at the second edition of the awards function in the capital on Friday.

“I am associated with this award ceremony because my husband is associated with it. I think it’s a unique initiative where you give backing and support to upcoming and promising Indian athletes. I think Virat has given many reasons to be proud of, but his foundation is another reason to feel prouder, because of the work being done. The awards ceremony covers all kind of sports and that increases the sporting culture,” said Anushka.

The winners of 11 categories (Jury Honours) were decided by ISH jury members comprising Pullela Gopichand, Abhinav Bindra, Sardar Singh, Mahesh Bhupathi, PT Usha and Anjali Bhagwat. There were also six ‘Popular Choice Honours’, winners of which were decided through an online voting process on Twitter.

Immediately after hosting the awards night, Kohli said: “I think it is necessary to recognise sporting talent in India so, I am happy this award ceremony is taking place. It also provides scholarship to emerging sporting talent which I think is important to develop sports culture in our country.”

The nominations across categories were shortlisted by 200 journalists from Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI).

The initiative has the backing of Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP-SG Group and Kohli.

Other sports personalities such as Sania Mirza, Ajinkya Rahane, Zaheer Khan along with wife Sagarika Ghatge, Yuvraj Singh along with wife Hazel Keech, Milkha Singh, Dipa Karmakar, Satnam Singh, Smriti Mandhana and Sardar Singh were also present at the glitzy event.