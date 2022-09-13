New Delhi: Virat Kohli finally came back to his best of forms, when his 71st hundred helped India romped to a 101-run victory over Afghanistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Dinesh Karthik & Arshdeep Singh Make it to Rohit Sharma's Squad; Team India Schedule - Watch Video

Now the former India skipper added yet another feather to his cap as he becomes the first cricketer to reach 50 million followers on Twitter. Sachin Tendulkar is second with 37.8 million followers on the social media site. Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Backs India's Squad For T20 World Cup, Says The Side Looks Stronger

Kohli has a whooping 211 million followers on Instagram and almost 50 million followers Facebook as well. Also Read - Kris Srikkanth Questions Mohammed Shami's Absence From T20 World Cup Squad, Says He Should Have Been There

After two half-centuries and a duck, Kohli slammed a sensational, career-best 122 against Afghanistan, ending his century drought across formats of 1020 days. That effort, which sent fans into frenzy, came while opening the batting with KL Rahul as captain Rohit Sharma opted to rest to sign off from Asia Cup 2022 on a high.

This was Kohli’s first ever international T20I hundred and the highest individual score by an Indian in the shortest format of the game. He has also gone past 3500 runs in T20I cricket, making him the second cricketer after Rohit Sharma to achieve the feat. With 71 hundreds, Kohli now occupies the second position along with Ricky Ponting in most centuries scored in international cricket.

Kohli signed off from Asia Cup 2022 as second-highest run-getter, with 276 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 147.59 and apart from the century, he has a brace of fifties against Hong Kong and Pakistan respectively. He will be next seen in action when India face Australia in first of three T20Is on September 20 in Mohali.